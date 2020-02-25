What a nice dilemma: #PickNick or #Pick Quick

By KEITH TAYLOR, Kentucky Today
Kentucky has unleashed an All-American campaign for Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley, entitled, “#PickNick and #PickQuick.”
“Pick ‘em,” Maxey said. “They deserve it. It’s funny that that rhymes: Pick Nick (Richards) and Quick (Immanuel Quickley). Testimony to their work. . I’m just proud of both of them for playing well and hopefully—I feel like they can keep doing that. They both put in a lot of work and I’m proud of both of those two. I hope they get the accomplishments they deserve.”
Quickly was named SEC Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 26 points, including 22 in the second half of a win over the Gators. Quickley is averaging 15.7 points per game and Richards has an average of 14.3 points and a team-high eight rebounds per game. Quickley leads the team in free throw and 3-point shooting and Richards leads the team in blocked shots.
Payne said has been impressed with the progress of both players and thinks co-players of the year would work because of what they both have done.
“Immanuel Quickley, who probably doesn’t get enough credit simply from where he came from to where he is today, unbelievable,” he said. “Where he is mentally as opposed to last year where his mind was racing and there was so much doubt, the growth that he’s shown, not just in the shooting and in basketball and making plays, but just mentally of being sure who he is as a player, it’s a long way. He came a long way.”
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.
