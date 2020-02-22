Will Kahlil Whitney departure impact future recruiting?

By LARRY VAUGHT
Could Kahlil Whitney’s sudden departure from Kentucky impact future recruiting for the Cats?
Rivals.com recruiting writer Krysten Peek doesn’t think so.
“It’s not going to impact future five star players that want to buy into Kentucky,” she said. “Maybe it will impact the Chicago recruiting scene (Whitney is from Chicago) because I do not imagine Kahlil will go back there and plug (promote) Kentucky.
“But I have not heard any players say they are not going to Kentucky because of what happened with Kahlil. Top guards continued to commit to Kentucky after Quade Green left midway of the 2018-19 season.”
Another Rivals.com recruiting writer, David Sisk, feels basically the same way.
“It won’t hurt Kentucky with other players. Elite prospects welcome competition and don’t worry about being recruited over,” Sisk said. “Each player is also deciding for themselves.
“I have spoken to several people in the New York/New Jersey area (where Whitney played high school basketball) and there hasn’t been any negative feedback about Kentucky and I don’t think there will be.”
