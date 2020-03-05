Cats say they can learn from loss but can they

By LARRY VAUGHT
Can Kentucky learn from its monumental collapse against Tennessee Tuesday when it blew a 17-point lead to have its eight-game win streak snapped in an 81-73 loss?
“You can definitely learn something. We’ve been doing it all year, giving up leads, but we just got to bounce back. it’s like I’ve been saying you got 24 hours and after that you’re back at the drawing board to practice on Thursday,” Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 21 points, said.
Sophomore Immanuel Quickley, the SEC Player of the Week the last two weeks, missed 11 of 15 shots but still managed 15 points. He also had four turnovers.
Quickley said the team was “really quiet” after the game.
“Everybody knows we did not play our best today. We just have to move forward. Every team, we have had adversity this whole year,” Quickley said. “We just have to let this morph us in a positive way and get ready for the next team.”
Maxey gave Tennessee credit for playing “great” after getting down by 17 points — something most UK fans are not willing to do.
“They scored the ball down the stretch, got offensive rebounds, got stops and we didn’t so it is what it is. Gave up a lead, we didn’t fight late and that’s on us. We got to do better,” Maxey said. “You got to go back to the drawing board. We’ll be at practice, practicing hard on Thursday.”
Quickley didn’t have an exact reason for why UK blew the lead and lost a game it certainly looked like the Cats had won.
“They were a better team today, credit to them. They played harder than us, executed better. You just have to give credit to them,” Quickley said. “You just have to move on. Practice Thursday and practice Friday and get ready for the tournament.”
