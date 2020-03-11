Cats worried about winning, not who they play Friday

By LARRY VAUGHT
Losing to Evansville was the low point of Kentucky’s season but blowing a 17-point lead in the second half at home and losing to Tennessee on Senior Night was a close second.
If Tennessee beats Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday, then UK will get a chance to avenge that loss at 1 p.m. EST Friday in the SEC tourney quarterfinals.
Kentucky junior center Nick Richards said he wasn’t worried about a revenge game.
“It’s going to be a great game either way, they are two really good teams. Tennessee, they beat us, so it would be a good one, to get back at them. Alabama, they shoot the ball really well. It’s going to be kind of difficult for us to guard the 3-point line, so it’s going to be a really good game,” Richards said.
Perfect answer because players cannot look ahead at this time of year. Plus, UK has enough other concerns going into the game without anyone really knowing what point guard Ashton Hagans — who didn’t make the trip to Florida with the team on Saturday — will or will not be doing.
“Whoever we play, we gotta be ready,” UK sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley said. “We got up and let our guard down against Tennessee. Whoever we play, if we get up, we just don’t want to do that again.”
Freshman Tyrese Maxey said the season has been “pretty good” but he wants more.
” It’s not done yet. We’re about to go to Nashville and have a lot of fun, try to get a championship and bring it back to (Lexington),” Maxey said.
