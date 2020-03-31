Family gave UK signee Treasure Hunt solid recruiting advice

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky signee Treasure Hunt, the highest ranked player coach Matthew Mitchell has ever signed, got plenty of family help during her recruiting process.
“Everybody thought I would get overwhelmed by the colleges offering me,” Hunt said. “I knew how to handle it because my older sisters and brother all had colleges looking at them and they told me what to do and what to watch for.”
Her sisters were college basketball players and her brother was a “great” baseball player.
“They gave me really good tips. They told me how to keep my numbers (of colleges) low so I would not get overwhelmed. If I was not interested, they told me not to even tell the school I was interested so they would not get their hopes up for no reason and could spend time looking somewhere else for players.”
Hunt also had plenty of guidance from her mother, her high school coach at Hamilton Heights.
“It has been really tough at times,” Hunt said. “At almost every practice and game she would get mad and threaten take my phone away. I am going to miss her, though. I think she will find a way to keep coaching me. We are not that far away. She might even bring her team up to watch me next year.”
