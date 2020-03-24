Football season ticket update from Mitch Barnhart

LEXINGTON, Ky. – UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart sent the message below to fans detailing changes to the football season ticket renewal timeline in light of the ongoing response to COVID-19:
From Mitch: Football Season Tickets Update
These are trying times for our state, our country and our world. Now more than ever, we must turn to the things that unite and create community among us. Even with our teams sidelined, I hope the love we share for UK can do that for us, especially as our university plays an important leadership role in responding to COVID-19. It’s impossible to know what the coming weeks and months will bring, but one thing we do know is that we are eagerly looking to the fall as a time for us to all come together to celebrate that shared pride.
It is about the 2020 football season that I write you today. In light of the ongoing crisis, we would like to inform you of the following changes to our renewal timeline:
- We have extended the season ticket renewal due date by three weeks to Friday, May 1.
- We have updated the three-month payment option to now extend until June 26, with first payment due by May 1.
- All payment plans have been extended by three weeks to allow for more flexibility. For ticket holders currently on a football payment plan, no charges will be made on April 10, May 8 and June 5 as previously scheduled. The new installment dates will now be May 1, May 29 and June 26, respectively.
- The seat upgrade process will be delayed until mid to late May. As a reminder, if you are interested in moving your seats, you are welcome to call us (800) 928-2287 (option 1) to check on current availability.
- With the UK Ticket Office currently closed for in-person business, we encourage you to renew your tickets online through your My UK Account or by phone at (800) 928-2287. We will continue to pick up and process mail several times per week. For more information on how to reach our staff, visit this page.
Please know how much we value you and your support of our program and that we will make every possible accommodation to assist with extenuating circumstances given the challenges we are all facing. For those of you who have already renewed, thank you for your investment in our program. Don’t hesitate to contact us at (800) 928-2287 or UKTickets@uky.edu if you need further assistance.
We can’t wait to see you in the fall. We are working to make it a special season and a worthy celebration of all the reasons why we are proud to be part of the Big Blue Nation. In the meantime, we wish you and your families good health.
‘til the Battle is Won,
Mitch
