Former LSU coach Dale Brown wants to know how many more messages does God have to send us

By DALE BROWN
In a few short months, just like God did with the plaques of Egypt, He has taken away everything we worship.
God said, you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down the civic centers.. You want to worship actors, I will shut down the theaters.
You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market.
Maybe we don’t need a vaccine. Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival on the only thing in the world that really matters and that is to please God.
2 Chronicles 7:14 gives us the game plan to find peace, love, and happiness.
“When my people are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
