Jager Burton, Dakel Crowdus could be dynamic “package deal”

By LARRY VAUGHT
CatsIllustrated publisher Justin Rowland says there’s no doubt that two of UK’s biggest in-state 2021 recruiting targets are offensive lineman Jager Burton and receiver Dekel Crowdus, Frederick Douglas High School teammates.
Burton is a top 250 player nationally and the 6-4, 270-pound lineman has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, West Virginia and others.
“I really think he could be a future NFL player,” Rowland said. “I think Kentucky has a good shot. I have heard he really likes UK. He is a very savvy kid. Some guys do not have a plan and are not organized then you have guys like him who are very calculated. He knows the impact of his words and where he might end up.”
Crowds left Lexington last year to play his junior season at IMG Academy in Florida but is now back.
“He competed against some of the best defensive backs and receivers daily in practice,” Rowland said. “He has been timed sub 4.4 (seconds) in the 40 (yard dash). He has great speed.
“He has to improve his production and route running. He’s probably still a bit raw but he has speed you cannot team and that’s something most staffs have no trouble gambling on.”
He has cut his list of schools to 10: Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Texas, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Burton even suggested on Twitter that they could be a “package deal.”
