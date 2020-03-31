John Calipari going to “miss seeing” Nate Sestina

Below is a quote from Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari on forward Nate Sestina, whose collegiate eligibility officially came to an end today with the NCAA Division I Council’s vote on eligibility for spring and winter sports impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m so disappointed that I’m not going to have another year to coach Nate and have him in our program. I know he’s disappointed and wanted to come back. He knew the chances weren’t great but that doesn’t make this hurt any less for him. Having said that, I’m proud of how he’s handled the whole thing. He was hopeful but has had a great attitude on what that next step will be for him.
“Nate had an unbelievable season and helped us achieve the level of success that we did. He improved in so many areas and showed great veteran leadership through actions and performance. Our guys absolutely loved him.
“I’m going to miss seeing him in the gym every day but there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s helped himself and will have opportunities professionally if that’s what he chooses.” – John Calipari
