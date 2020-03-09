John Calipari still has not talked to Ashton Hagans

By LARRY VAUGHT
Two days after point guard Ashton Hagans was not with Kentucky when it rallied to win at Florida due to “personal reason” coach John Calipari said he still has not talked to the player.
“My hope is that we will talk today or tomorrow,” Calipari said on the SEC coaches teleconference today. “I think he will be fine. Whether I start him (in the SEC Tournament Friday) I don’t know.
“I just want him to be healthy and in a great frame of mind.”
But can that happen after Hagans didn’t make the trip to Florida and UK overcame an 18-point deficit with 12 minutes to play to win?
Calipari again emphasized the pressure players at Kentucky feel.
“What they have sitting on their shoulders and what they are responsible for. It’s like they are grown men at 18 or 19 and have the weight of the world on them,” Calipari said. “When you do not play well, you have to clear your mind.”
Calipari said those close to players sometimes add thoughts that make it harder on players to handle bad games or tough times.
“Reboot and let’s go,” Calipari said.
Calipari’s weekly radio show will be tonight from 6-7 with Tom Leach. Guess here is that there will be a lot more in-depth information on Hagans then.
