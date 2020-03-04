John Calipari: “The game got physical and we couldn’t compete.”

BY KEITH TAYLOR, Kentucky Today
LEXINGTON — Kentucky’s loss to Evansville earlier this year haunted the Wildcats. A shocking 81-73 setback to Tennessee in the home finale Tuesday night dealt yet another blow to the team’s NCAA Tournament resume with one game remaining in the regular season.
The sixth-ranked Wildcats (24-6, 14-3 Southeastern Conference) defeated Tennessee 77-64 on Feb. 8 in Knoxville but the Volunteers returned the favor and won for just the sixth time at Rupp Arena, ending Kentucky’s eight-game winning streak. Tennessee (17-13, 9-8) defeated Kentucky on its home floor in 1977, 1979, 1999, 2006 and 2018.
Kentucky blew a 17-point lead and the Volunteers were nearly unstoppable in the second half. Behind a monstrous 29-9 run, Tennessee took control of the game by taking a 63-60 lead with five minutes remaining and didn’t look back. Kentucky tied the score at 63-63 but failed to regain the lead down the stretch.
“The game got physical and we couldn’t compete,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “They made some incredible shots, some threes, and they just kept coming. If you’re not willing to be physical you’re not going to win games.”
Kentucky leading scorer Immanuel Quickley missed his first six shots and scored just five points in the first half. Freshman guard Tyrese Maxey picked up the slack for the Quickley in the opening half and scored 14 points. Maxey scored Kentucky’s first five points and added five more in a 10-0 run later in the half that stretched the margin to 24-11.
Quickley finished with 15 points for the Wildcats and has scored double figures in 19 consecutive games. Maxey led four players in double figures with 21 points. Nick Richards had 12 points and Ashton Hagans added 11.
Kentucky had a hard time containing Tennessee’s John Fulkerson, who scored a career-high 27 points. Fulkerson made 10-of-5 field goals and grabbed six rebounds. It was Fulkerson who kept the Volunteers from falling apart with 15 points in the first half as Kentucky built a 17-point lead that crumbled to pieces in the second half.
“Fulkerson killed us, obviously,” Calipari said. “We tried a lot of different things to slow him down. He was a tough hurdle for us (to overcome).”
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was impressed with Fulkerson’s performance.
“He was terrific,” Barnes said. “What he did tonight was one of the greatest performances I have witnessed.”
Maxey said the late-season loss was a lesson learned and added the Wildcats didn’t “make those winning plays that we normally make.”
“We learned not to get comfortable,” Maxey said. “We’re up 17 and we gave it up. We’ve got to figure out a way not to give up that lead and still be able to find a way to win and we just need to go back to the drawing board.
* * *
Gametracker: Kentucky at Florida, 1 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: CBS, UK Radio Network.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.
Coach, our guards lost this game. Tyrese had a strong scoring game but didn’t get a single rebound or steal and only had one assist. Immanuel had 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, but had 4 turnovers and went 5 for 16 shooting. Ashton was 4 for 10 with 3 turnovers and early foul trouble. There is no way Ashton should be taking twice as many shots as Nick. When Nick gets ignored on the offense, his whole game goes South and really, you can’t blame him. I wouldn’t bust my ass on a team that ignored me. You have 3 days to get this fixed, but you have always favored shot happy guards over bigs, with the one exception being Carl Anthony Towns. Maybe that’s why you don’t have any elite bigs coming to play for you now. Maybe that’s why we don’t go to Final Fours anymore too.
Let’s get this right, coach.
It’s not that the “Team” didn’t fight, your guards did not fight.
You had 1 guard that was rebounding the ball and he only played 16 minutes.
You only had 2 guards that shot over 50%, but between the 2 of them, they only had 1 assist.
Your other 2 guards only shot 9 for 26 with only 4 rebounds. Yes, they had 7 assists but that is erased with their 7 turnovers.
Your lack of consistent guard play is killing this team.
“We learned not to get comfortable,” Maxey said. “We’re up 17 and we gave it up. We’ve got to figure out a way not to give up that lead and still be able to find a way to win and we just need to go back to the drawing board.”
Well, how many times does it take to learn that lesson?
There is a difference between 30 games of experience and 1 game of experience repeated 30 times.
We won the SEC, however, this team is not allowed to have a bad game-only perfection is allowed.
All teams have bad games and all teams have good games, but a team’s average performance level over the course of a season defines the quality of basketball that team has played.
This team is a top 30 team not a top 10 team. It is not about 1 game, good or bad.
What we witnessed last night was not a bad game. It was the true chemistry of this team coming to the surface. It can still be corrected if our guards want to correct it. That’s a mighty big IF though.