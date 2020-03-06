John Calipari: “Using a racial slur in unacceptable in any setting”

By LARRY VAUGHT
What did Kentucky coach John Calipari think about the racial slur a UK fan directed at a Tennessee fan as she was leaving Tuesday’s UK loss to the Vols in Rupp Arena?
“I didn’t see the video,” Calipari said Friday “I would just tell you that using a racial slur is unacceptable in any setting in anytime. So I did not watch the video.”
If he didn’t see it, he’s one of the few in Kentucky who did not because it has been posted everywhere on social media.
Calipari said he has not talked to his team about the video and is not concerned about what the woman — who is being banned from attending future UK athletics events — said to the UT fan.
“I mean, if it came from the program, yes it would be. But no, it’s not. Like I said, it’s unacceptable in any kid of setting,” Calipari said. ” I mean, I could say some stuff, me personally, I don’t think anybody is going to think Cal has an issue.”
Freshman Keion Brooks Jr. said what the fan said was “completely unacceptable” — and he’s obviously right.
“That’s something that you shouldn’t say. That doesn’t reflect my values that I was raised on. That’s something that I completely disagree with,” Brooks said.
“I feel like the situation was handled correctly (by Mitch Barnhart at UK) and we just move on from there,” Brooks said.
