“Lightning quick” Kennedy Chandler visited UK at the right time

By LARRY VAUGHT
There could not have been a better time for Memphis junior point guard Kennedy Chandler to have made his visit to Kentucky than when former UK point guard John Wall — a No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft — was also back on campus.
Chandler got to meet Wall at Rupp Arena before the game and discuss coach John Calipari and the UK program with the NBA star.
“He talked about how you have to fight for your position at Kentucky because of the talent on the team and that Cal won’t guarantee anyone anything,” Chandler said. “You just better go hard every day in practice.”
Chandler, the top ranked point guard in the 2021 recruiting class, said Wall openly encouraged him to pick Kentucky.
Chandler admitted Wall coming back to UK to support the program impressed him.
“What John Wall said made it sound like it would be a good fit for me and a good school for somebody like me to be at. I’m really glad I got to talk to him because he can share a perspective on Kentucky that not many can,” Chandler said.
Chris Fisher, CatsPause/247Sports recruiting analyst, said it certainly “did not hurt” that Wall was on campus for Chandler’s visit.
“Kentucky still has work to do with him. Duke was regarded as the early favorite and still might be,” Fisher said. “Calipari usually gravitates to bigger, longer point guards and he is not that.
“He is lightning quick and has other intangibles that makes up for not having extraordinary size and length. He’s really tough. He can do a lot of different things and excels on the defensive end. There’s really a lot to like about him.”
