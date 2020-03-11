Lot of SEC Tournament radio talk this week

By LARRY VAUGHT
On and off the court there should be a lot to talk about during the Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday through Sunday in Nashville.
I will be on radio a lot this week talking about the tournament. Here’s my radio schedule.
WKYB (107.5 FM, wkybfmc.om) in Danville with Jayme Phillips.
March 11 — 8-8:30 a.m. EST
March 12 — 8-8:30 a.m. EST
March 13 — 8-8:30 a.m EST
WPBK (102.9 FM, wpbkfm.com) in Stanford with Tim Estes
March 12: 7:15-8 a.m. EST
WKDZ (106.5 FM) in Cadiz with Alan Watts and Cindy Allen Lax
March 11 — 9:10 a.m. EST
March 12 — 9:10 a.m. EST
March 13 — 9:10 a.m. EST
WHVO (1480 AM ) in Hopkinsville with Eddie Owen, Ann Petrie and Boyd Clark
March 11 — 9:15 a.m. EST
March 12 — 9:15 a.m. EST
March 13 — 9:15 a.m. EST
WPKY (103.3 FM ) in Princeton with Todd Griffin
March 12 — 9:30 a.m. EST
And the following week for NCAA Tournament, fast forward and I will be on the same stations on the same days to talk UK basketball.
