Mark Stoops: “Our guys really don’t get out of shape.”

By LARRY VAUGHT
Before the Southeastern Conference called off all athletic events until at least April 15, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops knew his team’s spring practice would have a one week break due to spring break.
So before the Cats even started practice earlier this month, Stoops said taking a week off wouldn’t really impact his team.
“Our guys really don’t get out of shape. They train all year around,” Stoops said. “We’ve had a good winter. It’s tough.
“Coach Mark Hill, Corey Edmond, Deonte Mack, those guys. They bust them down there (in the weight room). They work hard and they do a great job of training them the right way.
“We get out there, we have our winter conditioning, we have our change of direction stuff to get them back a little bit in football shape.”
Stoops had planned for his team to have a week off for spring break after practicing for two weeks and then get the players “acclimated” to practice again.
“We have a way to work them back into it,” Stoops said earlier this month. “We only practice three days a week in here in the spring. It will be a bit of a transition but take a couple days and just get right back into it.”
Except now with the coronavirus, there’s not going to be any getting “back into it” for any teams this spring.
