Melton’s Deli will stay open for pickup, delivery and try to find way to “help people”

Vaught’s note: With these uncertain times, I have been posting a lot of things on Facebook but many of you have also asked that I sometimes share more on here other than sports. When Gov. Steve Beshear announced this morning he was closing restaurants except for pickup and delivery, I immediately thought of my friends — and vaughtsviews.com sponsor — at Melton’s Deli. I think owner Nathan Schepman’s response could be one many small business owners have and thought it was worth sharing.
By LARRY VAUGHT
As soon as I heard Gov. Andy Beshear make the announcement this morning that restaurants/bars would be closed by 5 p.m. today except for carryout or delivery, I immediately thought of my friends at Melton’s Deli (955 Ben Ali Drive in Danville).
Nathan Schepman and his crew have a terrific deli where sandwiches are made fresh as you watch and so are the salads. Anyone who knows me knows I love the soups, especially the tomato soup, at Meltons and the desserts are terrific.
It’s the only place I know where I can take my grandchildren and they can get a half a sandwich with the crust cut off.
So what will Meltons do now?
“We already have a pickup window and that will definitely remain open,” Schepman said. “We will try to figure out a way to make deliveries. Obviously we can’t deliver one sandwich but for a family placing an order, we will do that. Same with businesses that place orders.”
Now here is what I love about Schepman.
“But if there is an elderly couple that needs something, I will be happy to take it to them,” he said. “So I guess just say our delivery will be based on availability and will be flexible.
To place an order, call 800-859-0980. Or you can text orders to 859-585-3354.
Normally the deli is open until 3 p.m. on Monday and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
“Depending on business and orders, we may get to where we keep the pickup window open later because we are going to do everything we can to help people in this time where none of us really know what might be coming in the next weeks and months,” Schepman said.
