“Most exciting March” Oscar Combs can remember coming up

By LARRY VAUGHT
If you want to get a perspective on college basketball postseason play, there’s no better contact than Oscar Combs, the founder and former publisher of the CatsPause.
Combs is the guru of Kentucky basketball as he’s spent over 50 years covering UK basketball.
So what does he think March Madness might be like this year — and remember I talked to him before he got to see UK blow a 17-point lead in the second half and lose to Tennessee Thursday night.
“This is probably the most exciting March I can remember because so many teams have a chance to get to the Final Four and if you get there, you have a chance to win it all,” Combs said.
“People are not in fear of a Duke or Kentucky running away with the title. It’s going to be a fun tournament for everybody except fans of those blue blood teams that normally are the favorites.
“There’s no question parity has caused the top teams to come down and bottom teams to come up. There’s going to be a lot of upsets this year with no safety for even the top four seeds except maybe in the first round and then after that, watch out.”
