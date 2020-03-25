No Cats have tested positive for COVID-19, Calipari warned players to stay away from older relatives

By LARRY VAUGHT
Good news for University of Kentucky basketball is that coach John Calipari confirmed Tuesday that none of us players had tested positive for COVID-19.
“One of our players went home, had the flu, then had him tested and he was negative,” Calipari said.
The Kentucky coach wisely cautioned his players to be careful when they got home after the NCAA Tournament was cancelled and the UK campus was closed because of the coronavirus threat. He knew his players had just returned from Nashville and the SEC Tournament when they left for their homes.
“I told every player when they left, ‘If you have older grandparents or aunts and uncles, you stay away. You were in Texas, Florida, Nashville all within a period of time, travellng the way we travel, touching people you didn’t know. Do not go near them,'” Calipari said.
The Kentucky coach emphasized several times during his 45-minute video conference with media members how serious COVID-19 is and urged UK fans and anyone else to help do whatever possible to curtail the spread of the virus.
“And every day – we have to look at this – every day this goes on it is one less day we’re to be in it. Because it will end. None of us know when, but we have to listen to our leaders, what they’re telling each of us to do and it will end at some point,” Calipari said. “And every day this happens, it’s one day that’s gone.”
He also gave his own type of pep talk to everyone.
“Last thing for your mental health: Having structure to your day. When you get up, what do you do? Are you trying to exercise, work out every day? Are you spending time reading or are you just watching TV? And if you are watching TV, why are you watching TV? Are you catching up on some movies with your family or with your wife? ” the coach said. “And then ordering out if you’re able to do it.
“So those are just some thoughts that I had.”
Recent Comments