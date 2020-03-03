Numbers favor Cats by 8 over Tennessee

By RICHARD CHEEKS, Contributing Writer
For the 50th time, the Kentucky Wildcats have won the SEC regular season championship, and this time they secured the title with a 3 game lead over the nearest competitor with two games remaining on the schedule, an impressive accomplishment for any team, any season in any major conference. The Cats will celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday when Tennessee comes into Rupp for the final home game of the 2019-20 season, and next Saturday the Cats will close the season at Florida.
Then the post season begins with the annual SEC Tournament in Nashville and the Cats will be the #1 seed, playing on Friday at noon against the winner of Thursday afternoons game between the SEC’s 8th and 9th place finishers.
The Cats will be facing Tennessee for the second time this season, having beaten the Volunteers on February 8 by 13 points, 77-64. That win was the second win in the Cats’ current 8 game winning streak. The Volunteers on the other hand have split their 6 games since sustaining the home loss to the Cats.
TENNESSEE brings its 16-13, 8-8 record into the Tuesday night’s encounter with the Cats. TENNESSEE’s average ANE over the last six games since they faced the Cats in Knoxville has been 0.16 ppp. In contrast, the Cats’ average ANE since the TENNESSEE win in Knoxville has been 0.23 ppp.
Kentucky its SEC Championship and a record of 24-5, 14-2 and an eight game winning streak into this game. This winning streak includes the following sequence of wins over:
• #49 Mississippi State by 8 (0.22 ppp Game ANE),
• #58 Tennessee by 13 (0.41 ppp Game ANE),
• #166 Vanderbilt by 14 (0.28 ppp Game ANE),
• #95 Mississippi by 5 (0.12 ppp Game ANE),
• #36 LSU by 3 (0.29 ppp Game ANE),
• #34 Florida by 6 (0.23 ppp Game ANE),
• #154 Texas A&M by 9 (0.25 ppp Game ANE), and
• #35 Auburn by 7 (0.23 ppp Game ANE)
Over the course of this winning streak, the Cats have posted an average ANE of 0.25 ppp. TENNESSEE’s season ANE of 0.149 ppp against a schedule strength of 0.099 ppp and an average tempo of 66.5 possessions per game. Kentucky’s season ANE of 0.211 ppp against a schedule strength of 0.081 ppp at an average tempo of 68.8. The ANE analysis based on these season profiles points to an 8 point Kentucky win, 72-64 in a game played with 68 possessions.
Analysis:
UK scored its 73 points on 68 possessions (1.074 ppp) for the game, and TENNESSEE scored its 81 points on 65 possessions (1.246 ppp).
TENNESSEE won the battle on the boards 31-26 and won the battle on the offensive glass 11-10. However, Kentucky had an 11-9 advantage on second chance points. TENNESSEE had an offensive efficiency of 1.108 ppp on its 65 first chance possessions and 0.818 ppp for its 11 second chance possessions. UK had 0.912 ppp on its 68 first chance possessions and 1.100 ppp on its 10 second chance possessions. With respect to the offensive rebounding, UK grabbed 33.3%of its misses as offensive rebounds while TENNESSEE was able to convert 40.7% of its misses into bonus possessions with offensive rebounds.
UK hit well from the free throw line in this game, making 17-20 [85.0%]. TENNESSEE made 17-21 [81.0%] for the game. Field goal shooting for UK was 25-56 overall [44.6%] and 6-13 from long range [46.2%]. For TENNESSEE, their field goal shooting from inside the arc was 20-35 [57.1%] and from long range, TENNESSEE hit 8-18 [44.4%].
The Cats committed 14 turnovers, one for every 4.9 possessions. The Cats forced 15 TENNESSEE turnovers, one for every 4.3 possessions.
Next Game On Schedule: Saturday afternoon at Florida in the Cats’ thirty first and final regular season game, the 18th game of the 2020 SEC season, and the final game of this season.
Wow. We have a 17 point second half lead against an unranked, .500 conference record team, in Rupp on Senior Night and lose by 8? Just when I thought that Catmandoo nut was full of bull, I have to wonder now. We still have the No. 1 seed for the SEC tourney, but lost the No. 2 seed in the Dance. That pretty much took the possibility of a No. 1 seed off the table too. Maybe this will wake us up but losing to Tennessee in Rupp really sucks!
This team does not deserve a #2 seed, a #3 Seed or a #4 seed. Those are pipe dreams not supported by this team’s quality of play for the season.
I don’t know what the NCAA will give this team, but based on the way this team has played, it has not earned such lofty recognition.
Even with the games they win, they let the other team stay in the game to the very last minute. We don’t kill anyone, even teams like Tennessee who we should have pounded by 25 points tonight. Where was Immanuel? I guess all of the talk of him being the SEC player of the year got to him.