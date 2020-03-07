Numbers favor Florida by 3 points

By Richard Cheeks, Contributing Writer
Barely a week ago, the Cats moved into a 3 game lead over a trio of SEC teams tied for 2nd place with a reasonable expectation that the Cats would walk into Gainesville for the season finale against the Gators with that huge 3 game lead, but on Tuesday night, the Cats let Tennessee escape Rupp Arena with an 8 point win despite a Kentucky 17 point lead after the first few minutes of the second half.
This collapse has produced speculation, indeed guesswork about how this could have happened given the 8 game winning streak that ended with this second half collapse.
This will be the second meeting for the Cats and Gators in 2 weeks since the Cats handed the Gators a 6 point loss at Rupp Arena. Each team has won 2 and lost 1 since that meeting.
FLORIDA brings its 19-11, 11-6 record into their Senior Day encounter with the Cats. FLORIDA’s season ANE is 0.209 ppp against a schedule strength of 0.121 ppp and an average tempo of 66.5 possessions per game.
Kentucky’s season ANE of 0.207 ppp against a schedule strength of 0.086 ppp at an average tempo of 68.8. The ANE analysis based on these season profiles points to a 3 point Florida win, 71-68 in a game played with 68 possessions.
Recent Comments