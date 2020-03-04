Rick Barnes hopes Vols’ win helps tornado victims but knows prayers needed

By LARRY VAUGHT
Tuesday was a horrific day in Tennessee with a tornado demolishing parts of Nashville and surrounding areas that resulted in a large number of deaths and huge, huge property losses.
So what did Tennessee’s comeback win at Rupp Arena Tuesday night mean in light of the disaster in Tennessee? That was the question posed to Tennessee coach Rick Barnes after his team’s 81-73 win.
“Well, again, our thoughts and prayers go out to those that lost people in the devastation there,” Barnes said. “And I talked to my friend of mine in Cookesville today and I asked him, I said, ‘You know, we’re going to be coming through there next week for the tournament (in Nashville).’ I said, ‘What can we do?’
“He said, ‘I’ll think about it,’ but he said, ‘In the meantime, the best thing you can do is beat the Wildcats.’
“So, again, if that helps anybody but it’s so sad, what happened there, and again, actually, this is a game but that’s real-life tragedy and I’m just really sad for those people and I just know that we’ve got to keep them in our prayers.”
Rick Barnes was a tornado himself. We called off the tornado warning in Lexington about 15 minutes too early.