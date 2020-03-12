SEC cancels tournament

By LARRY VAUGHT
As expected by many the Southeastern Conference has called off the remainder of the SEC Tournament after playing two games last night in Nashville.
Here is the statement the SEC issued: “Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.”
The SEC announced Wednesday that fans would not be allowed to attend games today through Sunday but after the NBA suspended its season on Wednesday night this action by the SEC was expected.
Many UK fans are already in Nashville and many more had to change plans late last night when they learned fans would not be allowed at games. One who was planning to attend was Jim Porter of Ohio, who organized an Ohio UK Convention the last 20 years.
