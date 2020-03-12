Share this:

SEC cancels tournament

By LARRY VAUGHT

As expected by many the Southeastern Conference has called off the remainder of the SEC Tournament after playing two games last night in Nashville.

Here is the statement the SEC issued: “Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.”

The SEC announced Wednesday that fans would not be allowed to attend games today through Sunday but after the NBA suspended its season on Wednesday night this action by the SEC was expected.

Many UK fans are already in Nashville and many more had to change plans late last night when they learned fans would not be allowed at games. One who was planning to attend was Jim Porter of Ohio, who organized an Ohio UK Convention the last 20 years.

“Sad that my favorite sport basketball has to cancel and/or stop fans from attending tourney games. For example, (my wife) Mary and I had our car packed and were ready to leave for SEC Tourney in Nashville this a.m.  with longtime friends Kyle and Diane Carmony,” Porter said.
“And we will certainly miss visiting/staying with our special niece Kim in nearby Franklin, TN.”
Another friend, Emily Julian of Lincoln County, was coming to the tourney with her husband today. They were able to cancel their rooms last night.
“We still thought about coming but just decided it was not worth it,” she said.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is scheduled to talk to the media about noon but I am getting ready to check out of my hotel — probably will have to eat three nights of lodging — and head home too.
More to come later today.

 

 

Larry Vaught

Leave a Reply