SEC spring football games could be impacted by coronavirus too

By LARRY VAUGHT
Now that the NBA has cancelled its season and the NCAA Tournament is scheduled to be held without any fans at the game, what could be next?
The Southeastern Conference decided Wednesday not to let fans attend games today through Sunday at its conference tournament and will do the same at other upcoming conference events.
Even spring practice in the SEC be impacted.
“We had very brief conversations about spring games and various activities,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday night. “We’ll be reconnecting. I think most of those are outside of our March 30 window. I’m not exactly certain that I track on that.
“We’re proceeding with other things. We have I think a video review session this weekend for football preparation. Some elements will continue.
“We obviously have been in a crisis consideration, a crisis management situation, so that’s kept our attention on the immediate issues I’ve described. We’ll be reconnecting both as a staff tonight and in the future days and weeks, then with our athletics directors.”
Sankey sounded apologetic to fans upset with not being able to attend the SEC Tournament. He knows many have already made travel plans and will not be able to get refunds for lodging and/or tickets as well as missing a chance to see their teams play.
“I understand the disappointment for everybody. Perhaps I don’t understand it in the same way, but I have my own disappointment because I’ve come to love this event, love having it in this city,” Sankey said. “Disappointing’ is a good word, but we also have a reality around public health which we’re managing.”
