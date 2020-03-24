Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron commits to Kentucky

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky already has its quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class.
Somerset’s Kaiya Sheron announced his commitment on Twitter .
“First off I want to thank God without his blessings I would not be in this position. I would also like to thank my parents and family for the sacrifices they have made for me,” Sheron posted on Twitter.
“I want to thank my teammates for always having my back and helping me be the best I could be. Thank you Briar Jumper Nation for your support!
“To all of my coaches over the years thank you so much for everything, with that being said I am grateful to announce that I will be committing to the University of Kentucky. Go Big Blue!!.”
The 6-3, 200-pound Sheron completed 178 of 260 passes for 3,218 yards and 28 scores in 15 games in 2019 with just five interceptions and also ran 114 times for 959 yards and eight scores after throwing for 1,846 yards and 13 scores in 2018 when he also ran for 505 yards and seven touchdowns.
Somerset finished the 2019 season 14-1 and beat Mayfield 34-31 in the Class AA title game when Sheron threw a 20-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game.
He’s a starter on the Somerset basketball team as well and averaged 9.0 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game to help his team go 26-6 and reach the 12th Region Tournament semifinals.
Somerset coach Robbie Lucas says Sheron has the intangible qualities to be a successful quarterback along with the physical skills and size.
“He’s a very smart kid and sees the field well. He’s not just a passer even though they (recruiting analysts) are listing him that way. He’s good in the run game. He actually thinks he is bigger than what he is. But he can run and throw it both and do them both very well,” Lucas said
“He has worked hard. He’s very positive and does a lot of good things. He’s very quiet. He’s not going to be the guy yelling and screaming on the field. He’s more calculated.”
Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen was part of UK’s 2020 signing class and now Sheron will be part of the 2021 class. Kentucky already has verbal commitments from Ohio offensive linemen Paul Rodriguez and David Wohlabaugh along with Ohio linebacker Devon Williams.
