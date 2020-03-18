Still at AMBRAbev not only offering takeout orders but may have own sanitizer soon

By LARRY VAUGHT
What a terrific surprise I got Tuesday when I went to The Still at AMBRAbev to pick up my double order of mango hummus.
Not only did I get my order, but I also got some great news — The Still will soon have its own sanitizer.
A friend sent me a story Tuesday noting that some distilleries were trying to help combat the hand sanitizer shortage by using the alcohol in their facilities to create their own alcohol-based solutions.
Some distilleries are packaging the sanitizer in small bottles while others are encouraging people to bring in their own containers for refills.
Apparently The Still at AMBRAbev (522 Techwood Dr., Danville, Kentucky 40422) will put it in spray bottles when it is ready to distribute and if you place a to-go order a bottle could likely be waiting for you when you arrive.
Still not sure when this might all get done but just knowing folks at The Still jumped on this so quick to try and help in this time of need makes me want to support this business even more.
