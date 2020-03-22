UK receiver Kalil Branham has cousin who “wants to” play for John Calipari

By LARRY VAUGHT
Malaki Branham is a 6-5 small forward from St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron, Ohio), who is one of the top 25 players in the 2021 recruiting class.
He has scholarship offers from Alabama, Iowa, Louisville, Kansas State, Missouri, Ohio State, Purdue, Cincinnati, Marquette, Xavier, Akron and Ohio. He’s also been hearing from Michigan and others.
His cousin also happens to be Kentucky freshman receiver Kalil Branham.
“He’s the No. 1 recruit in Ohio,” the UK receiver said.
What about his cousin playing for John Calipari’s Wildcats?
“He wants to,” Kalil Branham said.
Branham is the No. 1 recruit in the state of Ohio, the No. 2 combo guard and No. 22 player overall in the 2021 class.
