Vince Marrow believes cornerback Kelvin Joseph has “all the tools”

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow didn’t want to “toot my own horn” but says that LSU transfer Kelvin Joseph, a cornerback, reminds him a lot of himself in some ways.
“I am not going to toot my own horn too much but I remember when I was at Toledo (playing tight end) and nobody knew about me (as a player),” Marrow, a 1992 draft pick by the Buffalo Bills who also played for Kansas City and Carolina, said.
“Just watching this kid, he has all the tools. He has size, can run, plays physical. He played as a true freshman at LSU. Just watching him last season in drills and on scout team, he has a chance to be as good as any cornerback we have ever had. He can play.”
Marrow believes having Joseph eligible after a redshirt season and the return of safety Davonte Robinson after he missed last season with an injury will bolster an already strong secondary.
“It’s really going to be interesting to see all that talent on the field together next year. We are going to be three deep at certain positions with guys that can all really play,” Marrow said.
