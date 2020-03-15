Why not just declare UK national champion?

By LARRY VAUGHT
State representative Daniel Elliott is going to join myself and Jayme Phillips on WKYB-FM Friday morning at 8 to talk about the impact of the coronavirus in our area, state and nation but I might also have to prod him a little bit on this information out of Florida.
With the NCAA Tournament being cancelled, Florida state senator Joe Gruters introduced a resolution declaring Florida State University the 2020 NCAA champions due to the NCAA’s decision to cancel March Madness and it quickly passed.
Florida State won the regular-season ACC title — but then again Kentucky won the Southeastern Conference championship.
Here is part of what Gruters’ resolution said, “A resolution declaring the Florida State University Seminoles basketball team, by virtue of tremendous skill on the court and the heart and spirit shown by the players and coaches this basketball season, the 2020 National College Athletic Association basketball champions by default upon cancellation of the NCAA tournament due to concerns raised by the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“Be it further resolved that a copy of this resolution, with the Seal of the Senate affixed, be presented to Coach Leonard Hamilton and the Florida State University President John Thrasher as a tangible token of the sentiments of the Florida Senate.”
So why not do the same in Kentucky? The Cats had been peaking before that glitch against Tennessee. That’s why I think my friend Daniel Elliott needs to think about doing the same for the Cats as Gruters did for his team — and you know someone in North Carolina is going to do it for Duke.
