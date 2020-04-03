Lincoln County Schools delivering lot of meals to students

Vaught’s note: Every day I want to try to highlight something positive during this difficult time to maybe bring just a little positivity.
By LARRY VAUGHT
The Lincoln County Schools food service department has been providing free meals to students since school was called off because of the coronavirus epidemic.
Brad Smith, Lincoln schools communications/public relations, said meals are fixed at the kitchen of the Lincoln Student Support Center, packaged by certified nutritional staff and then available for pick up at designated sites. Each lunch also includes a breakfast bar for the following morning.
There are delivery locations in Stanford, Crab Orchard, Highland/Waynesburg and Hustonville. Additional information is available on specific locations and delivery times by calling 606-365-2124, going to the Lincoln schools Facebook page or checking lincoln.kyschools.us.
“They did over 1,500 meals Wednesday and now have delivered around 15,000 since they started,” Smith said.
Think about that. About 15,000 meals have been delivered by Lincoln school personnel to students in Lincoln County.
Smith said food delivery service won’t stop next week when spring break was scheduled and will continue as long as school is out. All classes in Kentucky are out now until April 20 but Gov. Andy Beshear has seemed to make it clear schools will not return then and are likely to be out the remainder of the year.
That makes what folks at Lincoln — and other school districts — are doing even more important to make sure kids are not hungry.
God bless them all.
Recent Comments