Western Kentucky commit Zion Harmon has “lot of respect” for UK signee Devin Askew

By LARRY VAUGHT
Marshall County junior point guard Zion Harmon, who recently gave his verbal commitment to Western Kentucky University, knows plenty about future Kentucky point guard Devin Askew.
Askew reclassified from the 2021 recruiting class to the 2020 class, an option that Harmon also has expressed interest in but has not done yet.
“I used to play with him on the Oakland Soldiers (in AAU) in fourth grade, so I have known him for a while,” Harmon said. “He is a good person, good kid. He works hard.”
Harmon also shared something about Askew, a five-star player, that I had not heard before.
“I respect his mentality the most because when he was younger he was low rated and some people said he was too slow to be a big-time player,” Harmon said. “There are a lot of things that you can tell he has really worked on over the years. He has earned where he is at right now. I have a lot of respect for him.”
So what does he do best that Kentucky fans should expect to see next season?
“The best thing he does on the court is that he can shoot it really well. He is just a solid point guard and good player. He should be a really good player at Kentucky,” Harmon said.
