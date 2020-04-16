Adding Matt Haarms could give UK “enormous fan favorite” as well as rim protector

By LARRY VAUGHT
If Kentucky is able to land 7-3 Purdue transfer Matt Haarms, just what would it mean for the Wildcats.
I couldn’t think of anyone who might have better insights on Haarms than Mike DeCourcy, who not only works as a Big Ten Network studio analyst but is also a Sporting News columnist.
“He is an excellent defender. He can be a game-changer at times,” DeCourcy said about Haarms. “He has great size and bounce and excellent timing. I think he would definitely be an asset for the Wildcats if he were to choose UK.”
DeCourcy says what he likes best about the 7-3 Haarms is that he can be effective at both ends of the court.
“He is not a great post scorer, but he has very good hands and can hit consistently from 10-12 feet. He has made 3’s on occasion,” DeCourcy said.
Haarms has over 200 career blocked shots and has played in numerous big games for Purdue the last three years.
Kentucky will have at least six true scholarship freshmen on next year’s team along with a sophomore — Keion Brooks Jr. — and redshirt freshman — Dontaie Allen. The Cats have also already added one grad transfer in Creighton guard Davion Mintz.
“I think Haarms is more an energy guy than a leader. He helps drive your team forward even when he’s not in the game,” DeCourcy said.
Haarms is a player that should be embraced by Big Blue fans, too, because of his personality and playing style.
“I think he would be an enormous fan favorite. He plays with a lot of personality. He is very invested in his team,” DeCourcy said.
“That’s one reason people were so surprised to see him transfer. He just seemed to love Purdue so much.”
