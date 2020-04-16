Cats add Rhode Island transfer Jacob Toppin

By LARRY VAUGHT
It didn’t take long for Rhode Island transfer Jacob Toppin to decide he wanted to play for Kentucky coach John Calipari.
About 30 hours after word came out Toppin had UK among his final three transfer options, he announced on Twitter he was joining the Kentucky basketball program.
The 6-8, 190-pound forward picked UK over Oregon and Iowa State after averaging 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 30 games as a freshman.
He’s certainly not a typical Calipari recruit. He was a three-star player in high school with only a handful of lower level major college offers.
If Toppin is eligible next season, he could provide experience and depth for a UK front court short on both. However, the NCAA has yet to approve a new transfer rule that would let players play immediately and most believe the new rule if passed will go into place for the 2021-22 season.
He’s not regarded as a physical player, something he’ll have to change in the SEC. However, Calipari obviously sees something he likes here to have reached out to Toppin and recruited him so quickly.
