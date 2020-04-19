Cats lose LB commit Devon Williams to Minnesota

By LARRY VAUGHT
It doesn’t happen often but occasionally Kentucky football even loses a player who was verbally committed to the Wildcats.
That’s what happened when Ohio linebacker Devon Williams flipped his commitment to Minnesota and coach PJ Fleck Friday. Often it has been a Big Ten commit flipping to UK, but this time it went the other way even thought UK ace Vince Marrow was the lead recruiter for Williams.
The 6-1, 215-pound outside linebacker, one of the top 20 players in Ohio and top 30 outside linebackers nationally, had given his verbal commitment to UK at the end of January.
“After talking it over with my family, I would like to announce that I am decommitted from the University of Kentucky. Thank you to the coaches, staff and fans. The opportunity given as well as the support was greatly appreciated. Next, I want to say that my recruitment is not open. I’ve always dreamt of playing football at the next level, but also being somewhere I know will help develop me into the man I want to be.
“With that being said, I would like to also announce that I am 100 percent committed to the University of Minnesota!” Williams posted on social media explaining his decision.
