Commit Chauncey Magwood has swag SEC receivers need

By LARRY VAUGHT
Just how good is Georgia receiver Chauncey Magwood, Kentucky’s newest verbal commit in the 2021 recruiting class?
Justin Rowland, CatsIllustrated.com publisher and Rivals.com recruiting guru, should give you an idea with this post he made on Twitter after Magwood’s commitment Tuesday: “Have learned a lot about Magwood in recent days. Sounds like a different kind of kid. Several have said he is the kind who will show up on day one expecting to take someone’s job.”
Whether he can or not, just knowing he will think he can do that is something I like. A successful SEC receiver better believe in himself and Magwood apparently does just like UK linebacker coach Jon Sumrall, Magwood’s primary recruiter, does.
Magwood had offers from Louisville, Florida State, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Carolina and others — which is not surprising since the 6-0, 175-pound junior is a top 40 prospect in Georgia.
See if this sounds familiar. Magwood will play quarterback his senior season just like Randall Cobb did before coming to UK and then the NFL. Same with Lynn Bowden, who should get drafted Friday.
If Kentucky could add Frederick Douglas receiver Dekel Crowdus on May 10 — unless he delays his decision — then the 2021 recruiting class would be already solid with receivers.
The Cats also have verbal commitments from Somerset junior quarterback Kaiya Sheron along with Ohio offensive linemen Paul Rodriguez and David Wohlabaugh.
