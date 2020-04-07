Could Matt Haarms be rim protector UK needs?

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky needs a post presence and 7-3 center Matt Haarms could be the perfect grad transfer for the Wildcats much like Reid Travis was two years ago.
Haarms announced Monday he was transferring and told 247Sports national recruiting director Evan Daniels he had over 20 schools, including Kentucky and Louisville, reach out to him almost immediately.
He averaged 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in the 2018-19 season when Purdue was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by eventual national champion Virginia. He averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last year and shot 52 percent from the field and 63 percent at the foul line.
He also has 210 career blocked shots and with the anticipated departure of Nick Richards to the NBA — and maybe EJ Montgomery also — the Cats need a rim protector next year.
Haarms told Daniels that along with Kentucky and Louisville some of the other schools that have reached out to him include Gonzaga, Arizona, Oklahoma South Carolina and Cincinnati.
Recent Comments