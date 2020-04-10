Creighton transfer Davion Mintz gives UK needed point guard depth

By LARRY VAUGHT
As expected Kentucky got another needed graduate transfer Friday when Davion Mintz announced he was coming to Kentucky.
Mintz played three years at Creighton before redshirting last year due to an ankle injury.
With the anticipated departure of Immanuel Quickley to the NBA along with Ashton Hagans and Tryese Maxey who have already declared, the 6-3 Mintz will give UK another point guard to go with incoming freshman Devin Askew.
“I chose Kentucky because I believe it gave me the biggest platform to demonstrate my skill set, to lead with and without the ball in my hands,” Mintz told ESPN. “I want to use my playing experience there to help have an immediate impact on winning games, enjoying a winning culture. I believe that Coach Cal and his leadership puts me in the best position to have an opportunity to play at the next level.”
Mintz averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.8 minutes as a junior in the 2018-19 season. Mintz has shot 35 percent from 3-point range in college and has a 1.77 assist-to-turnover ratio. He started 79 of 97 games in his three seasons with the Bluejays.
Mintz was a three-star prospect in high school in North Carolina and averaged 20.7 points, 6.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for North Mecklenberg (27-3).
