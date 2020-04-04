Dale Brown says John Calipari “most misunderstood coach” in country

By LARRY VAUGHT
Former LSU coach Dale Brown thinks Kentucky’s John Calipari is the “most misunderstood coach” in America.
“I really think he is a good guy. He loves people and loves those kids who play for him,” Brown said. “And he does so many good things that people do not know about.”
Brown remembered the 2012 Final Four in New Orleans — when UK won the national championship — when he had a chance to tell Calipari about “old-time coaches who did not have a nickel to their name” who the NCAA made buy Final Four tickets.
Even then, the seats were at the top of the Superdome.
“John said, ‘Dale find out their names and I want to pay their way to come and if our team is in it (the Final Four), they will have really good seats. If we are not in it, I will give them my tickets.'” Brown said.
“And you know what? He did it.”
