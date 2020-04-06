Darin Hinshaw’s honesty about bad body language impressed UK quarterback commit Kaiya Sheron

By LARRY VAUGHT
One thing Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron immediately liked about Kentucky quarterback coach Darin Hinshaw was his honesty — even if it might not have been exactly what he wanted to hear.
The 6-3, 200pound junior verbally committed to Kentucky last week and said Hinshaw and the UK coaches had already told him what he need to work on.
“Just my consistency throwing the ball and my body language,” Sheron said. I like to be a perfectionist and if something goes wrong, I want to make it better myself and sometimes my good body language kind of escapes me.
“I have to work on that. I have to learn to keep it to myself and just play the next play. Coach Hinshaw told me nobody can be perfect every play. He’s always offering me constructive criticism and I like being pushed that way.”
Last season Sheron completed 178 of 260 passes for 3,218 yards and 28 scores in 15 games in 2019 with just five interceptions and also ran 114 times for 959 yards and eight scores. The Briar Jumpers finished 14-1 and won the Class AA state title on a 20-yard touchdown throw by Sheron on the game’s final play.
He threw for 1,846 yards and 13 scores in 2018 and rushed for 505 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also a starter on the basketball team and averaged 9.0 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game to help his team finish 26-6 and reach the 12th Region Tournament semifinals.
Sheron considers himself a “thrower first” but likes to run to keep defenses honest. His calmness in the pocket allows him to spot secondary receivers even under pressure before he does have to run.
Somerset coach Robbie Lucas says at times his quarterback likes to believe he’s a fullback trying to run over would-be tacklers.
“I don’t like to run out of bounds. That’s not football,” Sheron said. “I would like to be a defensive lineman like my dad was but he won’t let me.”
He envisions his style as closer to Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers than anyone else.
“He can evade pressure and still throw. I think I can do that,” he said.
Yet when he was younger is favorite player was former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, a Hall of Famer.
“I grew up a defensive guy. I like to hit guys,” Sheron said.
Maybe that’s why he started a pre-school morning workout program when he was in seventh grade that he still does.
“I wouldn’t say it was real voluntary in seventh grade because my dad made me do it but now it is,” he said. “My dad has pushed me but also has been the biggest influence on my career. We work out together every morning. I try to throw every morning before school and then again after school. Me and him just bonded over football.”
Hinshaw wants Sheron now to bond with potential other future Wildcats much like Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen did last year after his commitment to UK.
Two of UK’s other biggest in-state targets in the 2021 recruiting class are Frederick Douglas receiver Dekel Crowdus and offensive lineman Jager Burton. Crowdus has set May 10 for his decision date.
“Absolutely I am going to be talking to both of them along with others,” Sheron said. “But I know both of them and a big-time receiver and big-time offensive lineman obviously are pretty important guys for me.”
Recent Comments