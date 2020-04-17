Davion Mintz brings big-game production to Kentucky

By LARRY VAUGHT
Creighton transfer Davion Mintz has one thing that coach John Calipari has to like — proven production against very good college competition.
Certainly Mintz is not as athletically gifted as incoming freshman Terrence Clarke and BJ Boston, but he started 79 games in three seasons at Creighton and averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the 2018-19 season when he shot 35 percent from 3-point range before redshirting last season.
But the numbers don’t show just how good Mintz was in some of Creighton’s biggest games during the 2018-19 season.
He had 21 points on 8-for14 shooting from the field along with two rebounds and two assists against No. 21 Marquette. He had 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting, two rebounds and one assist at No. 24 Nebraska. He was terrific at No. 14 Villanova when he had 19 points on 6-for-14 overall shooting, eight rebounds and four assists.
Want more?
Mintz had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists against Butler. He had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists against Georgetown. Against Ohio State he had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists.
He was solid enough his junior that he tested his NBA draft value before deciding to stay in school and eventually redshirting after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
So not only does he have big-game experience, he’s got big-game production which could be very beneficial for UK next season.
