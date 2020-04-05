Dekel Crowdus-Jager Burton package deal? Crowdus says it is possible

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky’s top-rated player in the 2021 football recruiting class has decided to push back his original commitment day.
“My original plan was to commit on August 24 but due to the coronavirus many of my offical visits have been pushed back. With that being said, I will be committing shortly after my five offical visits are done,” Frederick Douglas offensive lineman Jager Burton posted on Twitter Saturday.
Burton is a top 200 recruit nationally and has been a UK recruiting target for two years and his first scholarship offer was from the Wildcats. Since then he has got offers from top schools across the country and cut his list to Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon and Kentucky. Now he’ll wait until he can take all five official visits.
Burton has posted on Twitter about a possible package deal with Crowdus, who will make his college choice May 10. Kentucky and Ohio State are two of Crowdus’ 10 final schools.
“We actually talk about that (a package deal) for sure,” Crowdus said. “I talk to him every day about where we might go and stuff like that.
“Most likely we will end up at the same school. But if not, I will still ball out and so will he. It will be sad if we don’t end up together because things are pretty much alike for both of us.”
Crowdus says he gets a lot of questions about his college choice and he knows Burton does, too.
“It can kind of get annoying,” Crowdus said. “I know anyone asking means well but I’ll make my decision known on May 10 and then Jager will make his whenever he’s ready.”
