Detroit Lions pick Logan Stenberg in fourth round

LEXINGTON – – Kentucky senior offensive guard Logan Stenberg was chosen by the Detroit Lions as the 121st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 National Football League Draft on Saturday. Due to restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Draft is being held exclusively online with all 32 NFL Teams working from their homes.
Stenberg, of Madison, Alabama, was the most experienced member of UK’s offensive line with 39 consecutive starts in his career, every game of his final three seasons. The 6-foot-6, 327-pounder was a road grader for the Cats, as UK set the school records in 2019 for total rushing yards (3,624), yards per rush (6.32) and rushing touchdowns (36). He helped quarterback Lynn Bowden take the Southeastern Conference’s rushing crown and lead the country in yards per carry (7.94). The Cats averaged 278.8 rushing yards per game for the season and an absurd 385.0 yards per game over the final six contests of the season.
The Stenberg File:
- Started in a team-high 39 consecutive games, every game of his final three seasons
- 2019 First-Team All-SEC by Associated Press, Phil Steele, Athlon
- 2019 Second-Team All-America by the FWAA and Phil Steele
- Part of a senior class who won 32 games over the last four seasons, the most wins for UK in a four-year span since 1949-52, when Paul “Bear” Bryant coached the Cats
- Helped UK advance to four consecutive bowl appearances and back-to-back bowl wins for the first time since the 2007 Music City Bowl and 2009 Liberty Bowl (2008 season)
- 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl
For the 2019 season, Stenberg graded at 85 percent, led team with 95 knockdown blocks and 209 blocks at the point of attack. He did not allow a sack all season and allowed only one QB pressure.
Off the field, Stenberg graduated in May of 2019 with a degree in integrated strategic communication. He has been working on a second degree in communication with a business minor.
Kentucky/NFL Draft Notes:
- Stenberg is the 12th player drafted under head coach Mark Stoops at Kentucky, the second in the 2020 NFL Draft, joining teammate Lynn Bowden Jr., who was chosen in the third round by the Los Angeles Raiders.
- This is the second straight year UK has had an offensive lineman drafted. Offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei was drafted in the seventh round by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.
- Since 2001, Coach Stoops has recruited and developed 12 first-round draft picks, including defensive end Josh Allen as the seventh pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Stenberg is the first Wildcat to play for the Detroit Lions since Larry Warford was drafted by the team in 2013 and played through 2016. One of the most historic franchises in the history of the league, other Wildcats who have worn the Silver and Blue include Dom Fucci (1955), Luke Lindon (1944-45), Lloyd McDermott (1950), Wally Pesuit (1979-80), Artose Pinner (2003-05), Derrick Ramsey (1987), Mark Wheeler (1987) and Walt Yowarsky (1951-54).
