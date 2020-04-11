Dontaie Allen still “excited” to be at Kentucky

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky freshman Dontaie Allen, last year’s Mr. Basketball when he played at Pendleton County, has been back in Falmouth with his parents since UK students had to leave campus because of the coronavirus.
His high school coach, Keaton Belcher, said Allen has been working out on his own at his backyard court and has found an inside court where he can shoot occasionally.
Two of Allen’s freshman teammates, Kahlil Whitney and Johnny Juzang, no longer are on the team. Whitney left the team in January and Juzang decided to transfer after the season ended and will play at UCLA next season. That won’t be a problem with Allen.
“Dontaie is at his dream school,” Belcher said. “It took him about 30 seconds to say yes to Cal when he was offered a scholarship.
“He was practicing every day and in the program he wanted to play for. He is going to embrace it every year he is there. He’s a very happy, go-lucky kid and is excited to be at Kentucky.
“Just think of all he got to see and learn last year. Now he knows more about what to expect next year and really can’t wait to show what he can do.”
Recent Comments