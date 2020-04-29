Frank Anselem could be “program guy” for John Calipari

By LARRY VAUGHT
Prolific Prep coach Joey Fuca says if 6-10 Frank Anselem picks Kentucky that coach John Calipari would be getting a “program guy” he thinks he would be at UK for three or four years.
“He is not polished enough to be a one and done guy,” Fucco said.
Anselem came to California to play last season after previously playing high school basketball in Atlanta. He has reclassified from the 2021 to the 2020 recruiting class and could be a big man Calipari needs for next season. He’s now ranked as the 85th best player in the 2020 class by 247Sports.
He had been considered a LSU lean after having narrowed his college choices to LSU, Alabama and Georgia. However, Kentucky reached out and Fucca says there is “mutual” interest between Anselem and UK. Anselem received a call Tuesday night from Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus.
“Frank is a great kid, a really good student and a good human being,” Phillippe Doherty, Prolific Prep director of operations, said. “He’s always been on track to graduate in three years. He’s an elite student who only has a few B’s in high school. All he does is study and work out.”
Anselem knows about playing with big-time talent. Two of his teammates at Prolific Prep were Jalen Green, who just took a $500,000 deal with the G League, and Texas Tech signee Nimari Burnett, another five-star player.
“He has a great motor and is a really good rim runner. He did a good job when Jalen and Nimari would throw it up to the rim of going and finishing,” Fuca said. “Defensively he’s good laterally and can get out and trap the ball screen.
“He needs a consistent 10- to 12-foot jump shot and a back to the basket move. He has to work on his hands because a couple of times he would drop balls. But he has a good feel for the game and had a good, strong second half of the season for us so I am excited about what he will do at the next level.”
