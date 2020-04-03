Guest post: Kindness of video call, bologna sandwich made me and my grandmother both happy

By TINA COX, Contributing Writer
While getting ready for work Thursday morning (essential employee) I received a text message from Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center and my heart dropped.
My grandmother, Betty Robertson, lives there and it has been three weeks since I have been able to visit except to wish her Happy 94th Birthday on March 15th through her window. The unimaginable passed through my mind as I clicked to read the message.
Fear turned to joy as I was asked if would like to connect through a video app and talk to her. After a few technology glitches we were connected and I got to see her through my phone screen.
It was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do but yet one of the happiest. There was a lot of tears and a lot of smiles. Above all I was assured as was she that we will get through this and we will be able to hug again.
Shortly after the video call I received another message from the staff at Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation asking what Nanny liked on her bologna sandwich. It was then explained that the staff was ordering from Melton’s Deli in Danville and Larry Vaught (the delivery guy) was treating Nanny to her favorite … bologna.
I texted Larry to thank him for thinking about her. He had promised he would check on her when he delivered there again and he upheld his promise.
I received a voicemail from Larry explaining that Melton’s Deli owner Nathan Schepman had treated Nanny to her sandwich. As Larry would say, “If Nanny isn’t happy then Tina isn’t happy and then nobody is happy.”
Kindness, that is what surrounded me Thursday.
Thank you Harrodsburg Rehab staff, Larry and Nathan. Your actions today filled my heart with hope and love.
Be kind to each other. Go the extra step if possible and visit Melton’s Deli. The Big Daddy Club never disappoints.
* * *
Vaught’s note: Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center had a “family parade” this afternoon where Robertson was able to come outside and Tina Cox was able to drive by in her car and wave to her grandmother.
