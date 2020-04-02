Healthcare workers “tired but determined” for battle despite personal, family risks

By LARRY VAUGHT
I have a friend in Florida and his wife works in the medical field and is among those risking being exposed to COVID-19 daily because she works in a lab that is a collection site (her name and name of hospital not being used to protect her privacy).
“The potentially infected person can drive through and have the collection done via nose swab which the nurses collect in full hazmat suits and she handles the processing out to the testing sites,” my friend said.
His wife is already working 12-14 hours per day instead of her normal eight hours. One plus, though, is that she is “happy with the amount of gear they wear and have on hand” as of today.
He said his wife’s hospital started preparing for this as soon as the virus came out of China.
“They are not to a critical point or reusing supplies yet but I imagine they will be after the peak hits,” he said. “I know new supplies are hard to get.”
My friend’s wife is used to dealing with toxic materials and deadly diseases.
“She says she is well trained and prepared to handle things. Of course I worry about transmission from her. But as any healthcare worker they take extra precautions at work and home to be safe,” my friend said. “Its the job they signed up for no different then soldiers going into war. This is the healthcare battle. They are tired but determined to push on to help.”
“She now has to strip down in the garage, scrubs straight to washer. I open all doors and turn on shower when she arrives, then we Lysol everything including her phone, work badge, etc. No shoes allowed in the house.
“I worry everyday. More for possible transmission and fear for my children and older father. We basically quarantined when we found out she was closely involved with patients. Haven’t been out to a store or anything since March 16.”
He says his wife doesn’t bring the “work stress” home but it’s obvious the strain is there.
“I am very proud of her. I know the community is helping them by purchasing meals for the frontline healthcare employees. That’s is very meaningful to them so they know they are appreciated. Also nice they can enjoy a warm lunch instead of the leftovers most are taking in to eat. It’s a scary tough job,” my friend said.
“I know all healthcare workers are exhausted and feeling it daily. The Best thing you can do to thank the healthcare workers is to have a business deliver them a warm meal and a thank you. They seem to be super grateful for that.”
PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO THE ABOVE PARAGRAPH. I THINK THAT WOULD BE A GREAT GESTURE IN OUR AREA JUST LIKE IT HAS BEEN FOR FLORIDA HEALTH CARE WORKERS LIKE MY FRIEND’S WIFE.
Recent Comments