High school coach does not expect Moussa Cisse to reclassify

By LARRY VAUGHT
Numerous college basketball recruiting analysts seem to think that five-star Moussa Cisse, a 6-11 center, will reclassify to the 2020 recruiting class.
247 Sports Composite has him rated as the eighth best player in the nation and third best at his position in the 2021 recruiting class. He plays for Lausanne Collegiate School of Memphis and is the top-ranked player in Tennessee after leading his team to a 30-6 overall record and Tennessee state championship.
He averaged 22.5 points, 14 rebounds and 8.6 blocked shots per game with 16 triple-doubles.
“He had some of the best numbers in the country,” coach Marvin Davis said. “Not only did he end up being state (tournament) MVP but he was Mr. Basketball. He had an amazing year. We play a national schedule and to win 30 games and cap it off by winning the state title just showed the growth of our team and the growth of Moussa.”
When Cisse played at the Marshall County Hoopfest in December, he said speculation then that he might reclassify was “not real” because he was “not rushing nothing” about his future.
Davis said basically the same thing then and still doesn’t believe his star center will make the jump to the 2020 recruiting class even though Cisse recently cut his college list to 10 schools — Kentucky, Memphis, LSU, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia, USC, Alabama, Georgetown and Illinois.
“It (reclassification) is just more people talking than him doing it,” Davis said. “This social media stuff is kind of dangerous, especially dealing with a kid like Moussa who had a dominating year.”
Davis recalled when Cisse got a social media question asking if he was coming back for his senior season because there was no need for it after the season he had.
“If he puts thanks for a reply, then people run with that and say he is not coming back,” Davis said. “I sincerely doubt he will be going to college next year. I obviously talk to him and his family a lot and they are not saying that to me.
“I am sure all this G-League stuff with Jalen Green (getting a $500,00 deal) will be talked about a lot with a lot of players. I think it is kind of late in the game for Moussa to be jumping to the 2020 class. If he was going to do it, he probably should have already done it. You can’t wait until the last minute to get everything done. I could be wrong but I just don’t see him playing in college next year.”
