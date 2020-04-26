Isaac DeGregorio not high-profile recruit but he knows how good UK signees Brandon Boston, Lance Ware are

By LARRY VAUGHT
What does incoming Kentucky walk-on point guard Isaac DeGregorio do best?
“I shoot the ball well and like to get teammates involved,” Isaac DeGregorio said. “I am a pass-first point guard. I can shoot the 3 and get to the hoop, but my team had four players average in double figures. I like to get the ball to other guys to score.”
He’s not been to the same high-profile camps that his future UK teammates regularly attend but he does know a little about two of them.
“I don’t know any of them personally but I have played against a couple of them in camps or been at the same camps,” he said. “Brandon Boston is a player I remember from a camp where I was on a team with him. He’s really good. Lance Ware, I know about him from camp. Both are really good players and I am sure all the other new guys are as well.”
He admits Kentucky has always been his “dream school” because of his connections to Calipari, who was coached by his grandfather in college. He also wants to be a coach — his father and uncle are both high school basketball coaches — and knows there’s no better “opportunity” to learn than to be with Calipari at UK for four years or longer.
“I am realistic about my playing situation but I am still going to work my butt off and try to get playing time,” DeGregorio said. “I am not a five-year, four-star or even a three-star player. But if I work maybe by my senior year I will get a couple of minutes. If not, I will still keep it real because I want to be a coach and there’s no where else I would rather be than learning from coach Calipari.”
He’s shown he can handle and overcome adversity. He missed part of his sophomore season after undergoing heart surgery and spending four days, including two in intensive care, in the hospital. He got back on the court about a month later despite not being 100 percent because he wanted to help his team.
