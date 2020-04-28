J.J. Weaver a name to remember for UK football fans

By LARRY VAUGHT
Looking for a player to watch whenever Kentucky’s football season does get underway?
Try linebacker J.J. Weaver of Louisville Moore, a four-star prospect from Louisville Moore. He played in three games last year — Missouri, Vanderbilt and Louisville — as a true freshman and had six tackles, two pass breakups and one quarterback hurry in his limited playing time.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was able to redshirt every freshman last year thanks in part to a NCAA rule that now allows players to play in four games and still redshirt.
“I’d definitely say that J.J. could have been a guy who was ready to play by about midseason last year. We got some snaps out of him, and we preserved that year (of eligibility), so that’s a good thing,” Stoops said.
“With that new rule, we were able to see quite a bit of growth because we had him playing late in the season. So, they were always ready, mentally, to play, working hard with our coaches. Mentally, physically, instinctually – everything improved for him.
“He’s a guy that we are very, very high on. He has that size, that length, the twitch that you’re looking for, so J.J. has a bright future, and we’re excited about that.”
