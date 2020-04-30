Joel Justus knows how much David Mintz’s experience can mean to UK

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky has the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class going into the 2020-21 basketball season but don’t underestimate that adding Creighton graduate transfer point guard Davion Mintz.
Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus joined myself and Tim Estes on WPBK-FM this morning and said Mintz adds “tremendous experience” to freshmen guards BJ Boston, Terrence Clarke and Devin Askew after the Cats lost Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley to the NBA.
“He wants to win a national championship, he wants to play with really good players and he really wants to put himself in a position where he can better himself,” Justus said.
Justus said Mintz played in an explosive offense at Creighton with multiple guards, something that should be tremendous preparation for what he’ll be part of at Kentucky.
“He’ can play on the ball or play off the ball. He plugs in a lot of holes and that’s the biggest thing for us. He’s going to be able to move all around the perimeter for us,” Justus said.
Justus called Boston, Clarke and Askew a “phenomenal backcourt” that Mintz will blend with nicely.
“The freshman wanted the challenge, wanted to play with great players, wanted to come in and fight every day but do it for a hall of fame coach on the biggest stage of college basketball, playing in front of the greatest fans that there is in basketball,” Justus said. “But they can all really benefit from Davion’s experience.”
