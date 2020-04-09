Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games cancelled

LOUISVILLE – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak eliminating the possibility for Kentucky All-Star Tryouts, the KABC announced earlier today that the KABC Regional Players of the Year, as voted on this season by coaches, will be the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Teams for 2020. Congratulations to each of these players on being voted Regional Players of the Year and Kentucky All-Stars. Along with this, the KABC, in conjunction with the Indiana All-Star Director, has been forced to cancel the 2020 Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games originally scheduled for June 5th.
In hopes that we can offer some type of recognition ceremony and celebration for these student athletes and their families, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation has rescheduled the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony for June 28, 2020 at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington. All the boys and girls KABC Regional Players of the Year will be recognized as Kentucky All-Stars, receive their POY Awards and with great pleasure, the titles of Mr. and Miss Basketball of Kentucky will be awarded!
The event was originally scheduled for April, 5 2020 but had to be postponed to adhere to CDC policies to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. “It is of great importance to us, to be able to host some type of celebratory event for these candidates and student athletes who have had so many opportunities for celebration taken from them at the end of their senior season,” said KLEF Executive Director, Lindy Lamkin.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and make any adjustments necessary according to CDC guidelines, but we hope to be able to provide a celebration at the end of this, for our basketball community to come together at last to have one final celebration before sending these student athletes off to start their college careers.”
More information about the event is also available at www.mrandmisskybasketball.com or www.kylionseye.org. To keep up with details as they are released, please follow the social media pages of Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball or the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and the KABC. For questions, please email JenniferHunt@kylionseye.org.
Information will be shared with candidates, family members, coaches and school administrators as it becomes available. Please follow our facebook and/or twitter to receive the fastest updates!
Those who had purchased tickets or reserved a table with the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation for the April 5, 2020 date, the information will be transferred to the June 28th date. For questions – please contact JenniferHunt@kylionseye.org.
